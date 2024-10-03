GA family of 3 dies from possible carbon monoxide poisoning inside home

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were found dead after carbon monoxide poisoning built up inside their Georgia home, according to ABC-affiliate WJCL.

Officials went to the home on Blossom Drive on Tuesday, where the victims were found dead.

The Chatham County Coroner’s Office told WJCL the family had a gas generator in the home resulting in possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

The victims were identified as 41-year-old Arbelio Reyes, 39-year-old Febiola Setina, and 13-year-old Oswaldo Reyes.

The deaths occurred as widespread power outages remained in and around the city due to impacts from Hurricane Helene, WJCL stated.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that is a byproduct of combustion. Many household items including gas- and oil-burning furnaces, portable generators and charcoal grills can produce carbon monoxide.

The Atlanta-based Center for Disease Control and Prevention says at least 420 die from accidental CO poisoning in the United States every year and more than 100,000 are treated at emergency rooms.

Symptoms of carbon dioxide include headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain and confusion.

The CDC recommends that homeowners install battery-operated CO detectors and check them regularly. You should also have your furnace inspected every year. The CDC says to never use generators inside your home or garage and instead only use one outside more than 20 feet away from your home.

