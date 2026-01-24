A distinctive smell leads to woman’s pursuit and arrest in north GA, sheriff’s office says

A woman who was found asleep in her vehicle was arrested after what a deputy said they smelled in her vehicle.

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said Mykera Jones, a 26-year-old woman from Dawson, Ga., fled from a deputy during a traffic stop on Wednesday at about 3:45 p.m. The pursuit ended with her arrest at a gas station in Worth County.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy found Jones asleep in her vehicle, which had its emergency flashers activated. The deputy, detecting the smell of marijuana, asked her to exit the vehicle. Instead, she took off southbound on Old Albany Road.

The Warwick Police Department helped find Jones at a local gas station in Worth County.

A vehicle search revealed suspected narcotics, a large amount of U.S. currency, multiple debit cards belonging to different individuals, several cell phones, blank checks, a laptop and a firearm with ammunition, authorities said.

Jones was taken to the Crisp County Jail where she faces multiple charges related to this incident. She is now facing several charges, including fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, three counts of financial transaction card theft, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and driving under the influence, among others.

Police said she had several outstanding warrants.

