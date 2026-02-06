92-year-old veteran’s family collecting Valentine’s Day cards from all 50 states

Valentine’s Day is a week away and a family in Polk County wants to make this year’s extra special for a veteran and his neighbors.

Ollie Locklear Sr. celebrated his 92nd birthday on Feb. 3. He currently lives at the Rockmart Health and Rehab facility in Rockmart, Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The facility says it is participating in Hearts Across America, a project that tries to collect Valentine’s Day cards from all 50 states.

Locklear’s granddaughter says she hopes her fellow Georgians can help spread the word to collect cards for him and his fellow residents.

“We are just asking for Valentine’s Day cards to be sent where they are shared in the nursing home and not forgotten,” Linda Joan Locklear said.

If you wish to send a card, here’s the address: Rockmart Health and Rehab, 528 Hunter Street, Rockmart, GA 30153.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group