4 endangered lemurs born in safari park in N. Ga.

CLEVELAND, Ga. — Four critically endangered black and white ruffed lemurs were born April 18 at North Georgia Wildlife & Safari Park in Cleveland.

The parents, Suzie, 10 and Silas, 12, have welcomed several litters in the past. This is the first time Suzie has delivered four babies, surpassing her typical litter size of three.

Ruffed lemurs, native to Madagascar, are typically known to have litters ranging from one to six babies.

The birth of the ruffed lemurs represents an accomplishment in the ongoing conservation of the species. Lemurs are considered the world’s most threatened group of mammals.

The IUCN reports that approximately 95 to 98% of the species faces extinction. This risk is primarily due to habitat loss and hunting.

The baby lemurs are still being closely guarded by their mother. Their sexing and names are on hold until they become more independent.

Suzie has recently begun bringing her litter outside. This allows guests the potential of catching a peek of the tiny primates for the first time.

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