1 dead, child hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Rome

ROME, Ga. — One person has died and a 4-year-old was hurt in a three-vehicle crash, Rome police said.

Police said a Dodge Magnum, a Ford Taurus and a Toyota Sienna were involved in the crash on Highway 27 near the Floyd County and Rome city line.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Emergency responders from several agencies provided assistance to those involved.

Rome PD’s Accident Investigation Team and Traffic Unit are investigating the crash. Drivers should expect delays in the area until the road is cleared.

The identity of the person who died hasn’t been disclosed pending notification of the next of kin.

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