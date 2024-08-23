Chick-fil-A Reportedly Will Get Into the Streaming TV Business

Sure, Chick-fil-A can make you a delicious chicken sandwich.

But what about a video streaming service from your favorite fast-food restaurant?

I’ll pause while you re-read that sentence.

Entertainment news website Deadline recently reported that the famous chicken restaurant is in the process of launching its very own streaming service. Yes, seriously.

Let’s take a look at the details on this out-of-the-box idea from the Georgia-based fast-food firm.

What Would a Chick-fil-A Streaming Service Look Like?

The details are limited at this point, but Deadline does have some insight into what this streaming service could look like.

The report indicates that Chick-fil-A is primarily interested in producing original, family-friendly content. And, on the surface, that makes a lot of sense as it aligns with the brand identity of the kid-friendly restaurants.

According to Deadline, there are already some production companies working on content for this venture:

"We hear that this includes a family-friendly gameshow from Glassman Media, the company behind NBC's The Wall, and Michael Sugar's Sugar23, which is behind series such as Netflix's 13 Reasons Why. Deadline understands this show has been handed a ten-episode order."

There is no estimated launch date for this streaming service, nor is there a proposed name or price. In fact, Chick-fil-A declined Deadline’s request to comment at all on the project. Those details will be for another day, I suppose.

Why Is Chick-fil-A Doing This?

So, if you're like me, your first question when you read the headline about a Chick-fil-A streaming service concept was probably a simple one: Why?

I’ve done some thinking on this, and I can come up with a few reasons that Chick-fil-A could find this concept compelling:

With over 3,000 restaurant locations and thousands of loyal customers at each of them, the company has a captive audience for anything they do.

They already have a cell phone app installed on many of these customers' phones. Dropping a streaming service into that existing app could be an easy way to grab eyeballs.

Ultimately, this can be a marketing play. Any time you talk about watching an episode of a show that is exclusive to Chick-fil-A's streaming service, you're going to think about the chicken. And, if you're hungry, you might just order that chicken.

Likewise, they'll be able to prominently market and product place within their own content if they have creative control of both the streaming service and production of the content. No more guessing if Netflix or Prime Video places an ad properly.

This concept may not work, but it’s certainly a compelling plot development in the ongoing streaming wars.

Would you consider spending some money on a Chick-fil-A streaming service? Would you watch if it was free? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the Clark.com community.

The post Chick-fil-A Reportedly Will Get Into the Streaming TV Business appeared first on Clark Howard.