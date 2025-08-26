America’s most expensive housing markets in 2025

As of May 2025, the median home sale price in the U.S. hit $368,751. But in some metro areas, it’s standard for single-family homes to sell for over $1 million. In these high-cost areas, price swings may carry major consequences, such as putting existing homeowners at risk of losing equity or potentially pricing out hopeful homebuyers. At the same time, wider trends over the past few years can help both residents and local governments better prepare for the economic effects that come along with strong demand for housing.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 100 of the largest U.S. metro areas based on the median sale price of homes in 2025. One-year and five-year changes in prices were also calculated to observe market trajectories.

Key Findings

The median home costs over $1.6 million in the San Jose, CA metro area. Maintaining its first-place ranking from last year, the San Jose metro housing market remains the most expensive housing market in the nation. Home prices saw an increase of 1.63% over the past year, pushing the median to $1.626 million. Five years ago, the median home sold for $1.178 million, marking a 35.9% climb in prices over five years.

Maintaining its first-place ranking from last year, the San Jose metro housing market remains the most expensive housing market in the nation. Home prices saw an increase of 1.63% over the past year, pushing the median to $1.626 million. Five years ago, the median home sold for $1.178 million, marking a 35.9% climb in prices over five years. Three of the top 10 most expensive housing markets saw price declines this year. The San Francisco metro area, ranking second overall, saw prices drop by 2.38% year over year to $1.181 million. The San Diego metro area, ranking fourth overall, had a dip of 0.58% to $894,777. Similarly, the Seattle metro area, ranking sixth, saw a 2.29% decline to a median sale price of $727,919.

The San Francisco metro area, ranking second overall, saw prices drop by 2.38% year over year to $1.181 million. The San Diego metro area, ranking fourth overall, had a dip of 0.58% to $894,777. Similarly, the Seattle metro area, ranking sixth, saw a 2.29% decline to a median sale price of $727,919. The Bridgeport, CT metro overtakes the New York City metro for pricey homes. Bridgeport median home sale prices climbed 12.35% in just one year, making it now the 9th most expensive major metro area. Median sale prices came in at $662,866, about $11,000 more than the median sale price in the New York City metro. Despite having smaller price growth than the Bridgeport area, the housing market was still hotter than most in the New York City metro, with 5.08% growth year over year.

Bridgeport median home sale prices climbed 12.35% in just one year, making it now the 9th most expensive major metro area. Median sale prices came in at $662,866, about $11,000 more than the median sale price in the New York City metro. Despite having smaller price growth than the Bridgeport area, the housing market was still hotter than most in the New York City metro, with 5.08% growth year over year. This metro area had the highest growth rate in prices — but still ranks dead last. The Toledo, OH metro area saw home prices increase by 22.41% in just one year, bringing the median to $195,854. Despite this sudden growth, the Toledo metro area still remains the most affordable housing market. Two other Ohio metros are second and third most affordable study-wide: Akron ($204,044) and Cleveland ($214,754).

SmartAsset's ranking of the most expensive housing markets in 2025. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

Top 10 Most Expensive Housing Markets

Metro areas are ranked based on the median sale price for single-family homes as of May 2025.

San Jose, CA

Median home price, 2025: $1,626,041

1 year change in home prices: 1.63%

Median home price, 2024: $1,600,000

5-year change in home prices: 35.88%

Median home price, 2020: $1,177,500

San Francisco, CA

Median home price, 2025: $1,181,211

1-year change in home prices: -2.38%

Median home price, 2024: $1,210,000

5-year change in home prices: 35.96%

Median home price, 2020: $890,000

Los Angeles, CA

Median home price, 2025: $975,475

1-year change in home prices: 0.56%

Median home price, 2024: $970,000

5-year change in home prices: 50.39%

Median home price, 2020: $645,000

San Diego, CA

Median home price, 2025: $894,777

1-year change in home prices: -0.58%

Median home price, 2024: $900,000

5-year change in home prices: 55.57%

Median home price, 2020: $578,500

Oxnard, CA

Median home price, 2025: $880,544

1-year change in home prices: 4.83%

Median home price, 2024: $840,000

5-year change in home prices: 38.27%

Median home price, 2020: $607,500

Seattle, WA

Median home price, 2025: $727,919

1-year change in home prices: -2.29%

Median home price, 2024: $745,000

5-year change in home prices: 51.12%

Median home price, 2020: $493,000

Honolulu, HI

Median home price, 2025: $724,470

1-year change in home prices: 18.68%

Median home price, 2024: $610,423

5-year change in home prices: 2.18%

Median home price, 2020: $597,425

Boston, MA

Median home price, 2025: $723,079

1-year change in home prices: 5.56%

Median home price, 2024: $685,000

5-year change in home prices: 44.13%

Median home price, 2020: $475,250

Bridgeport, CT

Median home price, 2025: $662,866

1-year change in home prices: 12.35%

Median home price, 2024: $590,000

5-year change in home prices: 37.21%

Median home price, 2020: $430,000

New York, NY

Median home price, 2025: $651,474

1-year change in home prices: 5.08%

Median home price, 2024: $620,000

5-year change in home prices: 45.88%

Median home price, 2020: $425,000

Denver, CO

Median home price, 2025: $597,548

1-year change in home prices: 1.28%

Median home price, 2024: $590,000

5-year change in home prices: 38.82%

Median home price, 2020: $425,000

Washington, DC

Median home price, 2025: $582,523

1-year change in home prices: 0.68%

Median home price, 2024: $578,575

5-year change in home prices: 36.14%

Median home price, 2020: $425,000

Sacramento, CA

Median home price, 2025: $578,697

1-year change in home prices: 0.56%

Median home price, 2024: $575,500

5-year change in home prices: 37.35%

Median home price, 2020: $419,000

Riverside, CA

Median home price, 2025: $573,522

1-year change in home prices: 1.51%

Median home price, 2024: $565,000

5-year change in home prices: 49.08%

Median home price, 2020: $379,000

Portland, OR

Median home price, 2025: $561,853

1-year change in home prices: 2.16%

Median home price, 2024: $550,000

5-year change in home prices: 34.80%

Median home price, 2020: $408,000

Salt Lake City, UT

Median home price, 2025: $550,864

1-year change in home prices: 3.07%

Median home price, 2024: $534,481

5-year change in home prices: 48.47%

Median home price, 2020: $360,000

Provo, UT

Median home price, 2025: $522,121

1-year change in home prices: -0.55%

Median home price, 2024: $525,000

5-year change in home prices: 56.72%

Median home price, 2020: $335,000

Stockton, CA

Median home price, 2025: $520,106

1year change in home prices: -1.21%

Median home price, 2024: $526,500

5-year change in home prices: 35.00%

Median home price, 2020: $390,000

Boise City, ID

Median home price, 2025: $504,358

1-year change in home prices: 3.56%

Median home price, 2024: $487,000

5-year change in home prices: 54.85%

Median home price, 2020: $314,500

Miami, FL

Median home price, 2025: $497,640

1-year change in home prices: 3.68%

Median home price, 2024: $480,000

5-year change in home prices: 62.71%

Median home price, 2020: $295,000

Data and Methodology

This SmartAsset study examined median sale prices for 100 of the largest metro areas in the U.S. with available data to determine the most and least expensive housing markets. Data for May 2025, 2024, and 2020 comes from Zillow for single-family homes, condos, and co-ops.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.