The 30 most popular homes for sale in Dalton

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Dalton metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 1594 Goswick Rd, Chatsworth, GA 30705

- Views: 433

- List price: $255,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,642

- Price per square foot: $155.30

#2. 4978 Standifer Rd, Cohutta, GA 30710

- Views: 344

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,532

- Price per square foot: $128.36

#3. 422 Palisade Way, Cohutta, GA 30710

- Views: 292

- List price: $500,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,867

- Price per square foot: $267.81

#4. 1113 Mount Vernon Rd Rd, Tunnel Hill, GA 30755

- Views: 273

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,192

- Price per square foot: $109.65

#5. 1489 Smyrna Church Road Rd, Chatsworth, GA 30705

- Views: 254

- List price: $239,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,736

- Price per square foot: $87.68

#6. 2115 Kings Rd, Dalton, GA 30720

- Views: 185

- List price: $175,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,564

- Price per square foot: $111.89

#7. 1815 City View St, Dalton, GA 30720

- Views: 183

- List price: $153,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,102

- Price per square foot: $138.84

#8. 2200 Ridge Rd, SE Dalton, GA 30721

- Views: 169

- List price: $525,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,080

- Price per square foot: $486.11

#9. 115 Wooten Drive Dr, Dalton, GA 30721

- Views: 154

- List price: $179,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,050

- Price per square foot: $170.48

#10. 241 Angus Road Rd, Dalton, GA 30721

- Views: 149

- List price: $245,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,637

- Price per square foot: $149.66

#11. 566 Old Grade Rd, Resaca, GA 30735

- Views: 143

- List price: $780,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,528

- Price per square foot: $308.54

#12. 1482 Mineral Springs Road Rd, Dalton, GA 30720

- Views: 135

- List price: $369,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,206

- Price per square foot: $115.38

#13. 716 Bull Run Dr, Tunnel Hill, GA 30755

- Views: 134

- List price: $229,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,685

- Price per square foot: $136.44

#14. 104 SE Riverview Dr, Dalton, GA 30721

- Views: 128

- List price: $187,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,500

- Price per square foot: $125.00

#15. 949 Fox Bridge Rd, Dalton, GA 30721

- Views: 126

- List price: $80,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,152

- Price per square foot: $69.44

#16. 1597 Beaverdale Rd, NE Dalton, GA 30721

- Views: 126

- List price: $799,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,700

- Price per square foot: $215.95

#17. 357 Katie Ln, Chatsworth, GA 30705

- Views: 125

- List price: $275,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,600

- Price per square foot: $171.88

#18. 219 Lineman Way, Tunnel Hill, GA 30755

- Views: 125

- List price: $269,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,664

- Price per square foot: $162.20

#19. 231 Sequoyah Drive Dr, Chatsworth, GA 30705

- Views: 124

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,976

- Price per square foot: $164.47

#20. 316 Mt Carmel Church Rd, Chatsworth, GA 30705

- Views: 123

- List price: $339,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,385

- Price per square foot: $142.35

#21. 503 Appaloosa Dr, Dalton, GA 30720

- Views: 121

- List price: $435,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,520

- Price per square foot: $172.62

#22. 4950 Standifer Rd, Cohutta, GA 30710

- Views: 118

- List price: $412,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,782

- Price per square foot: $231.20

#23. 194 Cagle Rd, Chatsworth, GA 30705

- Views: 116

- List price: $100,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,236

- Price per square foot: $80.91

#24. 1868 E Emerson Rd, Cohutta, GA 30710

- Views: 115

- List price: $489,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 1,742

- Price per square foot: $281.23

#25. 337 Allen Rd Rd, Chatsworth, GA 30705

- Views: 115

- List price: $560,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,400

- Price per square foot: $233.33

#26. 222 Floodtown Road Rd, Chatsworth, GA 30705

- Views: 113

- List price: $599,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,805

- Price per square foot: $157.42

#27. 203 S Cherry St, Tunnel Hill, GA 30755

- Views: 106

- List price: $320,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,884

- Price per square foot: $169.85

#28. 2001 Eagle Point Dr, Dalton, GA 30720

- Views: 106

- List price: $465,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,032

- Price per square foot: $153.36

#29. 2028 Rinda Drive Dr, E Dalton, GA 30721

- Views: 104

- List price: $259,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,800

- Price per square foot: $144.39

#30. 381 Worley Mill Cir, Chatsworth, GA 30705

- Views: 103

- List price: $230,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,072

- Price per square foot: $214.55

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.