Dapper dogs welcomed at five-star resort

SEA ISLAND, Ga. — Do you want to take your dapper dog with you on vacation? Looking for matching outfits? Here’s your chance for a little fun in the sun with your beloved pet.

Sea Island and Barbour announce the launch of “Dapper Dogs,” a first-of-its-kind pet amenity program available exclusively at Sea Island. Beginning on National Dog Day (August 26), guests with canine companions at The Cloister and The Lodge will enjoy matching Barbour apparel during their stay, as well as quintessential Tartan-print Barbour dog beds, harnesses, leashes and more. Pets will be able to order from the resort’s new in-room pet dining menus and enjoy curated walks around the property. This is the first co-branded pet partnership offered by Sea Island since opening its doors in 1928.

According to the 2021-2022 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, a resounding 70 percent of U.S. households own a pet. Of the 90.5 million homes with canine companions, approximately 78 percent of these dog owners travel with their furry friends each year. The new pet amenities at Sea Island meet these travelers’ discerning needs by providing a comfortable and stylish stay at one of the country’s most established resorts.

When arriving at Sea Island, decorated with over 80 Forbes Five-Star Awards, four-legged friends are treated to a complimentary collar tag, emblazoned with the Sea Island logo. In-room, guests are welcomed with Dapper Dogs amenities including Barbour’s Tartan-patterned quilted dog bed and matching harness, each elegantly embroidered with the iconic Sea Island logo. To treat man’s and woman’s best friend, the Sea Island culinary team has curated their new Bone Appétit in-room pet menu, including items such as the “Paw-t Roast” with roasted beef tips braised in veal essence with white rice and “Canine Casserole” with grilled chicken breast, sautéed vegetables, and chopped noodles coated in rich chicken jus–all of which are delivered to the room in a custom stainless steel dog bowl.

The Dapper Dogs program at Sea Island also includes The Best-in-Breed Borrowing Closet by Barbour, which provides guests and their dogs matching seasonal items such as quilted coats and Tartan ponchos to use during their visit. All items within the borrowing closet are seasonally available for purchase in the retail shops at Sea Island.

When it is time for a stroll, guests can refer to the curated walking guide, which is complete with photo opportunity recommendations in areas throughout the sprawling property that provide optimal photo backdrops. From picturesque portraits in front of the Addison Mizner-designed The Cloister to sunrise photoshoots on the five-mile private beach or sunset shots along the unique salt marshes, guests will find the perfect setting for photos. When staying at The Lodge at Sea Island, this is perfectly paired with the beloved Milk and Cookies nightly turndown services for humans.

“Pets have long been welcome guests at Sea Island, and we are delighted to enhance our pet amenity offerings in partnership with Barbour,” said Scott Steilen, CEO and president of Sea Island. “As Sea Island values family, we recognize four-legged friends often complete that unit. This collaboration with Barbour creates an unparalleled experience for our guests and their pets, ensuring that both our human and canine visitors experience the epitome of luxury.”

Sea Island worked with the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia to capture images of the new pet partnership. Featured within the images are Cowboy and Kamila, a three-month-old Bloodhound and a five-month-old Goldendoodle, respectively, who were at the care of the Humane Society at the time of photographing. While both Cowboy and Kamila have since been adopted, the Humane Society has other furry friends who are looking for their forever homes, and can be adopted at HSSCG.org.

Sea Island welcomes dogs 35 pounds and under, and pets must be registered prior to check-in.

