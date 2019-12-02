  • Top Things to do: The Nutcracker, Magical Night of Lights, FREE events, and more!

    By: Brittany Tenenbaum

    Updated:

    FREE EVENTS:

    Saturday, December 7th

    Line the streets and take in all the floats, helium-filled balloons, marching bands and more at the Children's Christmas Parade on Peachtree Street. If you can't make it to the parade, watch it live on WSB-TV at 10:30am!

    Things that cost a few $$:

    Take in a performance of Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker. A thrilling journey through space and time, where everyday objects grow in extraordinary size and the pages of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s beloved story come alive!  Tickets start at $35.

     

    Now through December 24th

    The Alliance Theatre presents A Christmas Carol. Celebrate the holidays with Ebenezer Scrooge and the beloved Dickens classic in this Broadway-scale production. It includes beautiful live music and an all-star Atlanta cast. Ticket prices vary. 

     

     

    Now through January 5th

    Experience Magical Night of Lights! You will love the hundreds of impressive light displays spread throughout a seven-mile meandering drive at Lanier Islands. A car for 1-10 passengers is $45.

     

    Head to Centennial Olympic Park and check out over 25 different kinds of handcrafted animal lanterns from both land and sea. Tickets are $18.

    Art, technology, nostalgia and more! Visit Santa's Fantastical for an unforgettable holiday experience the whole family can enjoy. Tickets for kids 3-12 start at $19.95, adults start at $24.95.

     

    Through January 4th

    8 million lights,15 dazzling scenes, and a magical night not to forget! The Fantasy In Lights exhibit at Callaway Gardens is one spectacular holiday light and sound show! Ticket prices vary.

