Top Things to do: The Nutcracker, Magical Night of Lights, FREE events, and more!

Line the streets and take in all the floats, helium-filled balloons, marching bands and more at the Children's Christmas Parade on Peachtree Street. If you can't make it to the parade, watch it live on WSB-TV at 10:30am!
Take in a performance of Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker. A thrilling journey through space and time, where everyday objects grow in extraordinary size and the pages of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s beloved story come alive! Tickets start at $35.
The Alliance Theatre presents A Christmas Carol. Celebrate the holidays with Ebenezer Scrooge and the beloved Dickens classic in this Broadway-scale production. It includes beautiful live music and an all-star Atlanta cast. Ticket prices vary.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}