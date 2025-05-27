This nearby theme park named favorite park in USA

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Looking for something to do this summer?

The National Amusement Park Historical Association released the results of its 39th annual NAPHA Amusement Park and Attractions Survey. Once again, a familiar name came out on top as Dollywood was named the favorite theme park in the country.

The association’s members are experienced theme park enthusiasts who have visited countless parks around the world. The average member has visited more than 130 different theme parks. In 2024, members went to an average of 13 parks during the course of the year. NAPHA members voted Disneyland in Anaheim, California, their second favorite theme park.

Dollywood's Great Pumpkin Luminights at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN.

Dollywood’s position as a leader in the theme park industry has grown quickly in the last decade, with the park routinely earning top awards as voted by both guests and industry insiders. The quality of the Dollywood experience is the driving force behind the park’s recent awards success. Guests recognize many of the park’s noteworthy attributes, including its overall value, friendliness of its hosts, and cleanliness of the facility. The park was named Tripadvisor’s #1 U.S. theme park in 2024 and 2022. Dollywood has been named the NAPHA favorite theme park since 2021, when it was in a three-way tie for the honor. The park has won the honor outright since 2022.

In 2024, Dollywood earned five Golden Ticket Awards, including Best Guest Experience and Most Beautiful Park. The Best Guest Experience award considers friendliness of employees as well as the overall value for the money paid in bestowing the honor, two areas where Dollywood truly shines. Late last year, Newsweek named Dollywood as having the Top Customer Service of all theme parks. So far in 2025, the park earned a spot on Forbes’ List of America’s Best Midsize Employers, USA Today’s Top Workplaces, as well as Newsweek’s Greatest Workplaces for Women and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Gen Z.

Dollywood

Guests currently can enjoy Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival (now-June 8) which features iconic Mosaiculture displays throughout the park. Vivid larger-than-life flower sculptures create an immersive atmosphere for park guests with more than a million blooms during this award-winning festival. Dollywood’s culinary team showcases their world-class abilities during the event with a menu full of delicacies to highlight the tastes of spring in the Smokies.

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration presented by Food City (June 14-August 3) is everyone’s favorite summer tradition and once again includes Dollywood’s Sweet Summer Nights drone and fireworks show each night. Even more drones take to the skies this year to present a mesmerizing show that honors Dollywood’s 40th season. “Gazillion Bubble Show: Evolution” and “Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience” provide popping bubbles and playful pooches to help every guest feel like a kid this summer.

Dollywood's Great Pumpkin Luminights at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN.

A family tradition for many, Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana (Sept. 12- Oct. 27) celebrates the beauty of fall with thousands of carved pumpkins, spirited performances from talented singers and the fun of Great Pumpkin LumiNights. Great Pumpkin LumiNights, previously named the best theme park harvest event in the world, features elaborate displays that are fun for every member of the family. Creative culinary items, accomplished artisans and fall fun in the Smokies make this a picture-perfect time to enjoy Dollywood.

The industry’s Best Theme Park Christmas event—Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana (Nov. 1- Jan. 4, 2025)—concludes the park’s 2025 season with six million lights, festive holiday shows and the warm Christmas atmosphere guests have come to expect during this joyous time of year.

