This is the best grilled cheese in Georgia

Who makes the best grilled cheese in the state?

LoveFood.com recently embarked on a quest to find the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich in every state, and for Georgia, they’ve crowned Cooks & Soldiers as the reigning champion. Known for its Basque cuisine, Cooks & Soldiers’ “Bikini” sandwich stood out among the rest.

“Two slices of bread and some cheese might sound simple but, to many, finding the perfect grilled cheese is an endless (if very tasty) mission,” the website noted. “There are the purists, who like theirs with handfuls of Cheddar and finished under the grill. Some prefer a sandwich with several types of cheese, while others might want all the loaded extras.”

According to LoveFood.com, the Bikini sandwich at Cooks & Soldiers isn’t just a sandwich; it’s an experience. Made with white Cheddar, Jamón Ibérico, and black truffle, it has garnered rave reviews and a dedicated following. Despite a menu filled with delectable tapas like patatas bravas and grilled octopus, the Bikini remains a standout and a must-try for visitors.

“Cooks & Soldiers may call it the Bikini, but others call it the best grilled cheese – ever,” LoveFood.com noted in bestowing the honor.

Winners were chosen based on user reviews, awards and sampling by the website’s staff.

Guests reviewing Cooks and Soilders on Google tend to agree.

“Would highly recommend,” Emily Cagen noted in her Google review. “The duck thigh was a must, such good flavor. I never would have tried the escargot fried rice had it not been for the amazing (server) that suggested it. So delicious. Also - get the grilled cheese (bikini) when you go. The best. I’ve. Ever. Had.”

Cooks and Soldiers is on 14th St NW in Atlanta.

