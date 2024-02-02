SweetWater 420 Fest headed to new venue for 2024 event

SweetWater 420 Fest returns to the Atlanta area April 20-21, 2024, at Pullman Yards.

SweetWater Brewing Company, the largest craft brewer in the Southeast, announced the return of SweetWater 420 Fest and promised a reinvigorated experience, making a grand comeback in full festival glory for the first time since 2022.

Coinciding with Earth Day (April 22) celebrations, 420 Fest is back to a full two-day festival format with over twenty-five acts across three unique indoor and outdoor stages at the historic Pullman Yards grounds, which will also feature local vendors, workshops, food trucks, an artist market, the Planet 420 non-profit village, and much more. The venue hosted last fall’s Highball festival, which was rated by USAToday as one of the Top 10 Best New music festivals in the country.

“420 Fest is back, and we’re gearing up to throw one of the biggest parties yet. In true SweetWater 420 Fest spirit, we’re bringing the hottest acts in music to the heart of the South’s craft beer revolution. We’re excited to start a new chapter for 420 Fest in partnership with Pullman Yards, which is the perfect venue for this beloved event,” said Ty Gilmore, President of U.S. Beers for Tilray Brands.

Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks, including lineup, sustainability initiatives, charities, non-profits, and environmental workshops, food and artist market offerings, and activations.

“We couldn’t be prouder to be working with the 420 Fest. The artists and the festivities we have planned for this year’s event will honor the ethos, spirit, and history of this beloved cultural institution and will truly mark this year’s fest as an epic new chapter and harbinger of many exciting years to come at Pullman Yards,” says Adam Rosenfelt and Maureen Meulen of Atomic Entertainment.

Early Bird tickets for SweetWater 420 Fest are on sale at SweetWater420Fest.com.

