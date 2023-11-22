Sleep next to giraffes, rhinos at new park coming to Georgia

Sleep in a suite overlooking giraffes, feed some rhino and experience a safari without leaving the Peach State. That’s what a new conservation park coming to Georgia promises guests on a visit.

Two male giraffes at sunset (Georgia Safari Park)

The Georgia Safari Conservation Park, a new interactive and conservation-minded destination wildlife experience, is set to open in April 2024 in Madison, about an hour east of Atlanta.

“We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of Georgia Safari Conservation Park,” said Bill Kilmer, Partner of Georgia Safari Conservation Park. “Our mission is not only to provide a thrilling and immersive safari experience for our visitors but also to foster a deep appreciation for the natural world and promote active involvement in conservation efforts through education, adventure, and a commitment to sustainability.”

Visitors will encounter wild and exotic species including giraffes, white rhinos, Hartmann’s mountain zebras, bongos, kudus, two-toed sloths, ostrich, African spurred tortoises, speckled king snakes, addaxes, and more, according to a press release the facility recently released.

Located on 530 sprawling acres, the park will offer a safari experience during the day, but an option to stay overnight at the park, too.

It’s a project that the Mogan County Citizen website noted that is 10 years in the works. Kilmer told the website that the COVID supply chain issues and price increases slowed the building process, but that they are now on schedule for a 2024 opening.

ACCOMMODATIONS

Giraffe Suite rendering (Georgia Safari Park)

The Giraffe Suite is a one-of-a-kind experience at the Park, offering a privileged vantage point to connect with the Park’s giraffes. Located on the second floor of the Park’s 10,000-square-foot Giraffe and Rhino Barn, The Giraffe Suite offers expansive views inside the barn. The suite boasts a well-appointed living room with a full-size sleeper sofa, a dining room, and a kitchenette. The main bedroom boasts a king-size canopy bed and a full bathroom. From the large picture windows throughout the spacious living areas, you can marvel at the giraffes’ graceful movements, observe their unique behaviors, and witness the intricate social dynamics within the herd.

Giraffe Suite rendering Georgia Safari Park (Georgia Safari Park)

The suite has accommodations for up to four people, and the two-night minimum stay ($1,250 per night) includes a private, guided safari tour in a VIP safari vehicle, private giraffe and rhino encounter, with feeding and photo opportunities, an intimate behind-the-scenes tour of the giraffe and rhino barn, a special extended animal encounter with an animal ambassador, and complimentary souvenirs.

Luxury Safari Tent Georgia Safari Park (PLANETKB/Georgia Safari Park)

Luxury Safari Tents (two-bedroom) are set amidst the Park’s wild beauty, with private balconies overlooking the savanna. Accommodating up to four guests, the posh, climate-controlled tents feature spacious living areas with luxuriously appointed furnishings, two large bedrooms, including one with king-size canopy beds, a full bathroom with a soaker tub and tiled shower, and private outdoor spaces to relax and unwind.

With accommodations for up to four guests, the two-night minimum stay ($790 per night) includes a guided safari drive-through tour with one of the expert guides, a Keeper Chat, an ambassador animal encounter with one of the park’s animal ambassadors, and complimentary souvenirs. Additional touring options, including giraffe and rhino encounters with a photo and feeding opportunity and a behind-the-scenes tour inside the giraffe and rhino barn, can be added to reservations for an additional charge.

Honeymoon Safari Tent Georgia Safari Park (Dana Allen/Georgia Safari Park)

The Honeymoon Hideaway was curated to create an ambiance of romance and indulgence. This luxury one-bedroom safari tent for two ­guests features a kitchenette with refrigerator, microwave, coffee station, spacious living and dining areas, and a full indoor bathroom. Adjacent to the bedroom, glass doors open onto a private deck with a secluded outdoor bathing area. An additional private balcony opens from the main living area, offering breathtaking views of animals roaming the open savanna.

The two-night minimum stay ($590 per night) includes a guided Safari drive-through tour with an expert guide, Keeper Chat, a visit to the giraffe and rhino barn area, and an animal encounter with an animal ambassador.

WILDLIFE ENCOUNTERS

Three different Safari Drive Through Experiences offer access to the park for visitors ranging from individuals, families, and small groups to exclusive eight-person VIP experiences.

The Safari Drive-Through Experience (90 minutes) is a fun, expert-led safari adventure designed as an actual African game drive. A customized safari vehicle will transport guests as they come face-to-face with herds of majestic antelopes, zebras, and other iconic African hoofstock roaming the open savanna. The experience includes a one-hour drive-through safari and a 30-minute up-close animal encounter with ambassador animals. The rate is $39 per person for ages three and up; children two years and younger are free.

The Safari Drive-Through Experience + Giraffe and Rhino Encounter (150 minutes) includes everything in the Safari Drive-Through Experience as well as an up-close giraffe and rhino encounter, including feeding and photo opportunities with a keeper in the giraffe and rhino barn. The rate is $125 per person ages three and up; children two years and younger are free.

A Private VIP Tour (180 minutes) is the ultimate safari adventure experience. This exclusive three-hour adventure is designed for up to eight guests to immerse a small group into the wonders of the animal kingdom. This experience includes a private, guided safari tour for up to eight in a VIP safari vehicle, a private giraffe and rhino encounter with feeding and photo opportunities, a behind-the-scenes tour of the giraffe and rhino barn, a special extended animal encounter with an animal ambassador, and complimentary souvenirs. The rate is $2,500 for a group of up to 8 guests.





