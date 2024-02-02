Six Flags announces name of new roller coaster

AUSTELL, Ga. — Are you ready to ride the Georgia Surfer?

Six Flags Over Georgia announced that Georgia Surfer is the winning name of the new Ultra Surf coaster opening this summer. Georgia Surfer will be a first-of-its-kind, industry-revolutionizing attraction featuring the ultimate combination of a roller coaster and a water ride.

Last summer during their inaugural Coaster Fest event, Six Flags Over Georgia announced the new Ultra Surf coaster coming to the park and opened up the naming of the new attraction to their fans. Over 2,500 name suggestions were submitted and over 27,000 votes were cast for the top name.

“We’d like to thank our fans for the overwhelming response to our coaster announcement and naming campaign,” said operations director, Spencer Lucas. “We received a record number of name suggestions and votes cast, and we’ve been blown away by the hype surrounding this new attraction. We can’t wait for everyone to experience Georgia Surfer this summer.”

Created by Intamin Amusement Rides, Georgia Surfer promises ultra-power, high capacity and unpredictable airtime – the ultimate theme park surf experience. The new construction will take place in the former Splashwater Falls area, neighboring Thunder River and Pandemonium.

Georgia Surfer is bringing a new coaster experience to the park. Riders will launch forward and backward along nearly 590 feet of track, reaching speeds of up to 60 miles per hour, hitting the ride’s 144-foot peak before coasting down into a scenic splash pool. Free-spinning seats ensure no two rides are alike.

Georgia Surfer Facts:

Alternative Vehicle Design: Strap into one of the most unique ride vehicles ever seen on a coaster, featuring free-spinning seats in two outward-facing circles atop a massive board that travels the thrilling course. The ergonomically shaped train seats with an over-the-shoulder-lap-bar ensure maximum freedom, comfort and safety.

Dynamic Weightlessness and Airtime Experiences: Packed with weightlessness and airtime experiences, Georgia Surfer features three weightless airtime moments and four different airtime spins. With a powerful LSM launch system accelerating riders 60 miles per hour until gravity takes over, this ride provides unmatched airtime to create an unforgettable experience.

Interactive Water Features: Passengers will soar forward and backward experiencing four water interaction effects including a water vortex tunnel creating a captivating water curtain, and a vertical wave wall and low-cutting splash combination creating a refreshing experience for both riders and spectators. While this coaster features refreshing splash moments, during the cooler months water elements can be disabled, allowing for year-long thrills.

Six Flags Over Georgia will open for the 2024 season on March 2. Georgia Surfer, opening this summer, will bring the park’s total coaster count to thirteen.

