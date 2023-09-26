Lake Rabun tiny house features amazing views, hot tub for stargazing

CLAYTON, Ga. — Amazing views on the sundeck, a sunken cedar hot tub for stargazing, an outdoor rain shower and a cozy fire table — that’s what visitors to Jeffrey Cisewski’s and Shaw Hooker’s Airbnb rental on Lake Rabun will experience.

PHOTOS: Tiny modern lake house on Lake Rabun

But the rental didn’t always look like this.

In 2018, the home was gutted down to the bricks. It was initially going to be their guesthouse. Cisewski did the design work.

“I love to travel and recently lived in South Africa for 2.5 years for work,” Cisewski said. “Cape Town and the Winelands have been huge inspirations with my design. I love creating minimalist floor plans that provide a balance of warmth and comfort with seamless access to outdoor living spaces.”

The thought behind the redesign was to create something new to Lake Rabun — a modern tiny house on the lake.

“The design objective was to maximize the water views with the large modern windows and provide our guests with an amazing experience, almost like you’re floating on the water,” Cisewski said.

The project started in early 2018. Five months later, it was done.

“(My favorite part is) hanging out on the upper deck in the cedar hot tub at night looking at the stars, (it’s) amazing” Cisewski said. The moon and stars are incredible!”

What was once a guest house is now a rental.

“There is a reason why they call Lake Rabun ‘Georgia’s Lake Como,’” the listing notes. “The name recalls the golden age of elegant wooden Gar and Chris-Craft boats, aquaplaning along with early vintage wooden water skis racing up and down the shore. The lake is a very special place holding captive all those by her treasures along with many unique summer homes-both castles and cabins.”

Between activities on the lake, hiking opportunities nearby, restaurants in Clayton and other things to do in the area, there’s plenty of things for visitors to do.

For more on the rental, click here.

The project was such a success that they are opening a second rental next to this one. They’ve also built two modern mountain homes just down the road. See those here.

