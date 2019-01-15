0 Krispy Kreme unveils 4 new doughnuts, will help your resolutions

Krispy Kreme unveiled four new doughnut creations that somehow, will help you keep your New Year's resolutions.

By the middle of January, it’s likely a third of Americans will have already abandoned their New Year’s resolutions, and by the end of January up to half will have fallen out.

But numerous experts say that “cheaters prosper” when it comes to keeping fitness- or diet-related resolutions.

“If you’re dieting, occasional indulgence is one of the keys to succeeding,” says nationally recognized registered dietitian and American College of Sports Medicine exercise physiologist Jim White.* “Allowing some indulgences provides a break from normal dieting without sabotaging your results. So, it’s not only OK to cheat as part of your resolution, it’s encouraged. I recommend that people treat themselves with the indulgences they crave most.”

According to a new national survey, chocolate is the top “crave flavor” for Americans trying to stick to a fitness- or diet-related resolution. In the survey of 1,005 adults conducted in December 2018, 65 percent rated their crave for chocolate as “extreme” or “high” when thinking about their fitness- or diet-related New Year’s resolution.*

To feed that crave and help Americans not quit, Krispy Kreme for the first time ever is turning four of its classic filled doughnuts chocolate. Krispy Kreme’s all-new Chocolate Glaze Collection features the popular Cake Batter, Raspberry Filled, Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled and OREO Cookies & KREME doughnuts “choco-fied” with chocolate dough and mouthwatering chocolate glaze. Available Jan. 14 through 27 at participating Krispy Kreme shops throughout the U.S. and Canada:

Chocolate Glazed Cake Batter Doughnut : A chocolatey spin on the popular Cake Batter Doughnut, this new doughnut features a chocolate doughnut filled with yummy cake batter, glazed in chocolate, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with sprinkles.

: A chocolatey spin on the popular Cake Batter Doughnut, this new doughnut features a chocolate doughnut filled with yummy cake batter, glazed in chocolate, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with sprinkles. Chocolate Glazed Raspberry Filled Doughnut : What could be better than chocolate and raspberry? This decadent version features a chocolate doughnut covered with chocolate glaze, filled with raspberry and topped with a decorative red icing swirl.

: What could be better than chocolate and raspberry? This decadent version features a chocolate doughnut covered with chocolate glaze, filled with raspberry and topped with a decorative red icing swirl. Double Chocolate Glazed Kreme Filled Doughnut : Taking the Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut up a notch, this double chocolate version features a chocolate doughnut covered in chocolate glaze, filled with Krispy Kreme’s classic white Kreme and decorated with white icing.

: Taking the Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut up a notch, this double chocolate version features a chocolate doughnut covered in chocolate glaze, filled with Krispy Kreme’s classic white Kreme and decorated with white icing. Chocolate Glazed OREO Cookies & KREME Doughnut: This chocolatey version features a chocolate doughnut glazed in chocolate, filled with cookies & kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with OREO cookie pieces and chocolate icing.

“If you’re taking a brief break from your diet or exercise routine, you may as well make it worth it,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “This is worth it.”

Krispy Kreme is offering an additional start-of-the-year reward. Anyone who joins Krispy Kreme Rewards by downloading the Krispy Kreme Doughnuts app or via krispykreme.com Jan. 14 through 27 will receive one FREE dozen Original Glazed® Doughnuts with the purchase of any dozen at regular price at participating shops across the U.S.

