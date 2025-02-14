Hottest Valentine’s reservation is at Waffle House!

Soft music, great food and a romantic atmosphere; it’s all the ingredients for a perfect Valentine’s Day dinner, and it can be had at...Waffle House.

But like any great restaurant on Valentine’s Day, you better make a reservation.

Valentine's Day at Waffle House Love is on the menu at Waffle House for Valentine's Day. OK, technically, love is not on the menu, but... love is in the air at Waffle House each Valentine's Day as a number of their restaurants celebrate the occasion with something a little different. A select handful of Waffle House restaurants roll out the red carpet for Valentine's Day. Please note **NOT ALL WAFFLE HOUSE LOCATIONS DO THIS.** In 2025, Georgia Waffle House restaurants in Alpharetta, Athens, Atlanta, Canton, Carrollton, Cartersville, Chamblee, Conyers, Covington, Douglasville, Eatonton, Fairburn, Jackson, Locust Grove, Marietta, McDonough, Sandy Springs, Stockbridge, Tallapoosa and Woodstock are celebrating Valentine's Day. Check WaffleHouse.com for the address of all the participating locations. The tradition began in 2008 at the company's Johns Creek, Ga., location and it has grown ever since.

The tradition began in 2008 at the company’s Johns Creek location. An influx of customers dined at this restaurant every Valentine’s Day, so the manager decided to make the experience extra special.

Today the trend of white tablecloths, candles and special menu items has spread to Waffle House locations in 22 states.

Every Waffle House does not take part in the Valentine’s Day event. In 2025, 37 Georgia Waffle House locations offer the experience, but if you want to be smothered in hashbrowns on the big night, you better act fast. Reservations at several of the locations have already sold out.

This is the only night that Waffle House locations take reservations.

