Hottest Valentine’s reservation is at Waffle House!

By Nelson Hicks, WSB-TV

Soft music, great food and a romantic atmosphere; it’s all the ingredients for a perfect Valentine’s Day dinner, and it can be had at...Waffle House.

But like any great restaurant on Valentine’s Day, you better make a reservation.

The tradition began in 2008 at the company’s Johns Creek location. An influx of customers dined at this restaurant every Valentine’s Day, so the manager decided to make the experience extra special.

Today the trend of white tablecloths, candles and special menu items has spread to Waffle House locations in 22 states.

Every Waffle House does not take part in the Valentine’s Day event. In 2025, 37 Georgia Waffle House locations offer the experience, but if you want to be smothered in hashbrowns on the big night, you better act fast. Reservations at several of the locations have already sold out.

This is the only night that Waffle House locations take reservations.

Select locations in Alpharetta, Athens, Atlanta, Canton, Carrollton, Cartersville, Chamblee, Conyers, Covington, Douglasville, Eatonton, Fairburn, Jackson, Locust Grove, Marietta, McDonough, Sandy Springs, Stockbridge, Tallapoosa and Woodstock, among others are participating. Click here for the full list.

