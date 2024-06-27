Ghostbusters coming to Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. — Who you gonna call?

An all-new Ghostbusters haunted attraction is coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort.

An ancient artifact unleashes an evil force that threatens to destroy the world in all-new haunted houses, inspired by Sony Pictures’ latest film, “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” debuting at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort on Friday, August 30 and at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday, September 5.

The all-new “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” haunted house brings the latest installment of the global Ghostbusters franchise to life as well as iconic ghosts, creatures and characters from the beloved classic series in an authentic haunted house that captures the horror and humor for which the films are known. “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” will transport fans of the film franchise to New York City where the Spengler family teams up with the original Ghostbusters who are now at the helm of a top-secret research lab for their ghost-busting enterprise. With the daunting discovery of an old relic that has set free the vengeful spirit of Garraka, who threatens to freeze everyone to death, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their city and save the world from a second Ice Age.

As guests venture through the haunted houses, they will find themselves in the sinister world of the supernatural, from Ray’s Occult Books shop to the Ghostbuster’s new high-tech lab and containment facility to the dank New York City sewer system. Fans will embark on this petrifying journey alongside the Ghostbusters, encountering iconic ghosts who slime and nefarious villains who are out for revenge – all while trying to escape an army of ghastly creatures bent on cracking bones and turning their veins into rivers of ice. As they navigate their way through freezing and frightening conditions, the Ghostbusters will need their wit and humor to defend the city they love from a terror too chilling to believe.

Halloween Horror Nights 2023

Select tickets and special vacation packages for Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights are on-sale now, including single-night tickets, Express Passes, the R.I.P Tour, which provides Priority V.I.P. entry to the haunted houses, and the Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour that offers a glimpse into how the scares are brought to life via a daytime, lights-on journey through select haunted house. Tickets for Universal Orlando’s first-ever Premium Scream Night on Thursday, August 29 - an unprecedented, limited-capacity event that gives fans access to everything they love about Halloween Horror Nights before the event officially opens – are also now available.

