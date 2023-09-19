Ready for fall fun? Here’s a list of Georgia state and county fairs to check out

ATLANTA — As Georgia begins to switch from the hazy days of summer to the crisp days of fall, another season is officially here. It’s time for county fairs and fall festivals.
The Peach State offers plenty of fairs where you can enjoy funnel cakes and cotton candy or go for a ride on the Ferris wheel or tilt-a-whirl.
Here’s a list of where you can find family fun at the fair around Georgia.
Brunswick Exchange Club Agricultural Fair- Oct. 31 through Nov. 4
- Address: 100 Emory Dawson Road, Brunswick, GA 30520-3033
- Price: More details will be announced closer to the dates.
Columbia County Fair in Grovetown, Nov. 2-12, 2023
- Address: 5462 Columbia Rd, Grovetown, GA 30813
- Prices: $10 gate admission with kids 5 and under free admission; unlimited rides $25 Monday-Friday, $30 Saturday and Sunday
Coosa Valley Fair: Oct. 3 through Oct. 9
- Address: 1400 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard SE, Rome, GA 30161
- Prices: $10 gate admission; children under age of 6 free; unlimited rides $30 Wednesday-Friday, $35 Saturday
- Times: Gates open 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 1 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Saturday
Kiwanis Coweta County Fair: Sept. 14 through Sept. 24
- Address: 275 Pine Road, Newnan, GA 30263
- Prices: $10 gate admission and children 5 and under free; ride armbands $35 Sunday-Thursday, $40 Friday-Saturday
- Times: Gates open 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 12 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
Cumming Country Fair & Festival- Oct. 5 through Oct. 15
- Address: 235 Castleberry Rd, Cumming, GA 30040
- Prices: $10 gate admission ages 11 and up, free or children 10 and under. Click here for admission specials and click here for ride specials
- Times: Gates open 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Dublin Fall Fair: Oct. 25 through Oct. 28
- Address: 2503 Georgia 257, Dublin, GA
- Prices: $5 gate admission cash only; $20 wristbands on Wednesday and Thursday, $25 on Friday and Saturday
- Times: Gates open 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday
Elberton 12-County Fair: Oct. 19-29, 2023
- Address: 425 N Oliver St., Elberton, GA
- Prices: Gate admission $5; ride wristbands $30
- Times: Gate opens 5 p.m. weekdays, 12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Georgia-Carolina State Fair: Oct. 13 through Oct. 22
- Address: 308 Hale Street, Augusta, GA 30901
- Prices: $5 gate admission and $20 ride wristbands advance tickets; $8 gate admission and $25-$330 ride wristbands at the gate
- Times: Gates open 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 12 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Georgia State Fair in Hampton, Sept. 29-Oct. 8, 2023
- Address: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1500 Tara Place, Hampton, GA
- Prices: $10 gate admission for 13 and older, $5 for children 5-12 and seniors 65 and older and free for children 4 and under; $25 ride wristbands Monday-Friday and $30 Saturday and Sunday
- Times: Gates open 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Gwinnett County Fair- Sept. 14 through Sept. 24
- Address: 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, GA 30045
- Prices: $10 gate admission for 12 and older, $5 for ages 6-11 and seniors 65 and older and free for children 5 and under; $25 unlimited rides Monday-Friday and $30-$35 on Saturday and Sunday
Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair: Oct. 16 through Oct. 21
- Address: 16942 Georgia 67, Statesboro, GA 30458
- Prices: $8 advance admission, $10 at the gate and free for children 5 and under; $25 advance ride wristbands, $30 during fair week and $35 on Saturday
- Times: Monday: 6 PM-12 AM; Tuesday: 4 PM-12 AM; Wednesday: 4 PM-12 AM; Thursday: 4 PM-12 AM; Friday: 4 PM-1 AM; Saturday: 12:00 PM-12 AM
North Georgia State Fair: Sept. 21 through Oct. 1
- Address: Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Rd, Marietta, GA 30008
- Prices: $10 gate admission; ride tickets range from 21 for $20 to 120 for $100.
- Times: Monday-Thursday 4-11PM; Friday 4PM-Midnight; Saturday 10AM-Midnight; Sunday 12:30PM-10PM
