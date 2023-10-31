Christmas is coming: Massive shopping spectacular hits town this weekend

DULUTH, Ga. — There are only 54 days from Halloween to Christmas. That means it’s time to shop!

The ultimate holiday shopping experience launches this weekend with the Atlanta Holiday Boutique at the Gas South Convention Center. It’s scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Marketplace Events – producers of the Atlanta Home Show and North Atlanta Home Show – kick off the first annual show with more than 200 companies in a festive atmosphere filled with holiday home décor, jewelry, gifts, children’s items, gourmet foods and more.

The Holiday Boutique is tailored for guests looking to experience all the joys of the holiday season with high-quality vendors and artisan designers from all over the country, entertainment, food, and drink – and a one-stop shop to find unique gifts for anyone on their list.

Highlights of the Atlanta Holiday Boutique will include:

The holiday spirit will flow at Girls Night Out on Friday, Nov. 3. Kickstart the weekend with a party from 5 – 9 p.m. featuring music, drinks, door prizes and late-night access to some of the chicest boutiques in the area.

Discover beautiful, custom-made gifts and home décor created by local artisan exhibitors. Their unique, artist-inspired creations and artwork can’t be found anywhere else.

Grab a drink, take a break, and re-energize in one of two roomy Shopper’s Relaxation Lounges.

Shop the show for free with Boutique Bucks. Enter to win at the show for a chance to win each hour! There will be hourly drawings for $25 in Boutique Bucks to use at any of the vendors.

TICKETS :

Adults – $12 (At the door)

Adults – $10 (Online)*

Children ages 12 and under are free.

*Online advance adult admission will be at the $10 discounted rate through 11/2/23. Starting the opening day of the show, the price will increase to $12 online, the same as box office pricing.

HOURS :

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Friday

9 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturday

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday.

