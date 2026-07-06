Running your very own spray tan business is more profitable than working as a standard salon employee. A salon worker gets paid only a fraction of the amount that the client pays for each session. On the other hand, independent tanning professionals take home the entire profit of every session and can see clients whenever their schedule clears.

Sun exposure poses serious health risks to Americans. In fact, recent report findings shared by the CDC show that roughly 35.1% of U.S. adults (88.1 million), including 68.1 million sun-sensitive adults, suffered one or more sunburns over the past year. As the demand for spray tanning services increases, spray tanning entrepreneurs are making considerably more money than traditional salon staff.

Several factors contribute to this financial advantage. However, the primary reason is that spray tanning business owners may avoid some costs that often go to salon overheads.

How Much Can a Spray Tan Business Owner Earn?

Salon staff take home a fraction of the pay for the services they rendered on a particular day. The rest of the payment goes to the salon owner to meet other business expenses, such as rent and supplies. Plus, there may be a daily limit to the maximum number of hours salon personnel can work.

Most of the money goes to the owners, with the middlemen taking a small cut home. The owners are the ones who are in charge of the income:

Including extras in the budget.

Setting prices for the services.

Turning regulars into customers.

Mobile visits that fix the boring days.

For instance, five tans a day at $50 brings in about $250, while an employee doing the same work keeps a wage after the owner takes the big share.

How Does a Mobile Sunless Tan Business Save Money?

Each day, the airbrush tanning business has growing demands. Since skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S., more people are doing color without UV. Spray tanning offers the same glowing effect without lying on a tanning bed.

Running a mobile spray tan business lowers the cost from the start. The owner brings along a tent, a tanning machine, and the solution to the client's problem: escaping from the bills that pile up when running a salon.

Wages paid to staff

Rent paid each month

Slow walk-in hours

A spot preserved for the clients

The owner receives more pay with costs going down, making clients return every time to the salon.

Events Turned One Service Into Steady Bookings

A lot of events that welcome clients are weddings, proms, and photo shoots. Brides want a vibrant, full-of-life day, and color is the best at that. Bodybuilders and performers also use a spray tan that makes them more appealing under bright stage lights.

Event beauty services benefit more in this kind of business. They pick a day that can't be rescheduled, and a bad tan can't be redone. When you book as a group, you have the advantage of getting affordable rates, as many pros treat it as a beauty side hustle before making it their everyday job.

A good service will leave clients happy, and the news will spread faster. A well-executed bridal party can keep you fully booked because the photos shared by attendees bring more bookings.

Clients will continue coming back because of the positive results. You can never go wrong when it comes to a professional spray tan solution because a streaky tan makes you lose loyal customers. Sjolie's spray tan formulas for natural results go on smoothly and fade evenly, so clients walk away loving how they look, making them return for the service another day.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Does It Cost to Start a Sunless Tan Business?

Capital money for a beauty venture doesn't cost much. A few hundred dollars is enough for a basic kit with a tanning machine, tent, and starter solution with local license fees included. Most operators recover that money in the first few customers they receive.

Do You Need a License to Spray Tan?

Rules vary according to the location of your workstation. Some states ask for a cosmetology license, while others are good with a short certification. Keep in touch with the state board before making any bookings to make your business legal.

Is a Sunless Tan Business Profitable Part-Time?

Part-time schedules are the best because sessions are short, and during the weekends, requests get more frequent. Getting booked each weekend gives you a stable income without leaving your day job. During the event season with functions like spring formals and summer weddings, the income doubles.

How Do You Find Clients for an Airbrush Tan Business?

Engaging in partnerships can create more loyal customers for your spray tan business. It is even better when you collaborate with businesses in the same line of work, like bridal shops, which expand your business to outside clients.

Standing appointments and small package deals cover up for slow income months coming from first-time visit clients.

What Skills Make a Sunless Tan Business Succeed?

Technique contributes to the success of an airbrush tanning business. Professionals keep clients coming back because of the quality of their work, while the regular ones can't maintain them.

First-time clients can turn into loyal customers with effective marketing strategies such as before-and-after photos and easy online booking.

The Quiet Salon Owner Economics That Keeps Winning

As economic conditions become tougher, starting your own spray tan business can help improve your financial situation. Spray tanning entrepreneurs keep their own clients, take home daily earnings, and avoid expenses that drain a salon. Salon staff offer skills in return for wages, while owners trade risks for full pay in every session they hold.

More people are tanning their bodies without exposing them to the sun. This trend creates a widening market gap that you can meet by venturing into the spray tan business. Remember, the sooner you set up your business, the sooner you can tap into this market.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.