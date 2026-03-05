Once you pick a day when movers don't have a lot of demand, you can spend less when moving to another home. Consider decluttering to reduce the number of boxes you'll have after packing. Movers come up with their own rates, and you can tell which one to go with by asking for quotes.

According to RubyHome, 25,870,000 people in the US moved in 2024. You might be planning to get a new apartment because your family is now growing, or you recently accepted a new job offer. The cost of moving locally will be much less when you come up with a smart plan.

How Much Should I Budget for a Local Move?

It depends. As you pack with your kids, you cut costs and tell each other about the best memories you had in the house you live in. Your budget will be unique due to:

Packing supplies you need for your items

Number of people you hire to help you out

The number of special items you have at home

Hiring professional movers helps you pack faster, but you'll spend more money than if you do it alone. You can come up with a rough figure of what you need if you get some quotes. Don't just look at the cost of moving as one expense.

Is $10,000 Enough to Move Out?

Yes. The money may be enough to let you pay for:

Hiring good movers

Buying supplies

Renting a moving truck

It might be time to move out after living with your parents at home as you go to school. Some people also need to separate from roommates they met in college to start their own lives.

You may end up not needing $10,000 if you use your car to move items or borrow a truck from a friend. Still, it's not always a good idea to use an open vehicle due to weather changes.

Ways to Reduce the Cost of Moving Locally

You'll feel good if you're able to cut moving expenses, even if you don't have limited finances. Choose the best tip depending on the kind of situation you're in and what you're willing to compromise on.

Declutter Before Packing

You likely have some old clothes you haven't worn in years. Many people only notice how much junk they have when they start packing it up in boxes. Decluttering is one of the smart moving strategies you should never ignore as you look forward to living in a new place. Get rid of:

Old clothes

Broken gadgets

Unused decor items

Donating items is a great way to help local charities. Try saving space for new items in your new home.

Choose the Right Moving Date

Moving during the weekend is sometimes a bit better because you can avoid closing your Atlanta business or asking for a day off at work. Families find it less stressful to move when kids are home because schools are on break.

It's better to avoid some seasons to achieve a budget-friendly move. Some of your friends who have moved before may tell you to start talking to movers early.

Picking a good date remains one of the best local moving tips. You get more room for making changes if you plan early.

Use Household Items for Protection

You don't always need to buy foam sheets to cover the items you're worried will break in the car or when moving them. When you want to cut costs, use:

Clothing

Towels

Blankets

They help prevent your mirrors and electronics from getting scratches when they touch other items. Some things may slip and break if you wrap them without help. It's a good idea to always secure anything you wrap well, so it gets the best protection.

Compare Several Moving Companies

Enjoy stress-free relocation with expert movers, even if you aren't moving far away from where you currently live. Some of your friends will tell you they paid more or less than what movers are asking for now. Getting several quotes is a wise thing, and you should ask:

The services covered in the quote

If the mover comes with their tools

If there's insurance to cover your items

It's common for people to get a company charging less and choose them, then regret their decision. Insurance is worth the extra cost since it gives you peace of mind.

Even affordable moving services should include insurance. There's always the risk that something delicate can break accidentally if someone on the crew trips.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Does a Local Move Usually Take?

It depends. Create enough time to carry all the items in and out of the two homes. Movers may have to park somewhere else if there isn't any space nearby. These things affect the time you'll need:

The size of the elevator

Number of items needing special handling

Distance between the two homes

Are Professional Movers Necessary for Local Moves?

Yes. They know the best methods to use when lifting heavy things to put them in the car. You can avoid injuring yourself or breaking something you love if you hire pros to help you out.

You'll be able to focus on enjoying your last days in your home once you get a good mover. Having small kids often makes it harder to pack things by yourself.

How Do I Tell If a Mover Has Reliable Services?

Talk to them for a while. Answering questions without seeming like they're hiding something is a good sign. A good mover should get back to you within a short time once you call them. You should also:

Read reviews on their social media pages

Search their name to see what comes up

Ask them to give you a list of references

If you ask a mover how they deal with things their crew damages, you can tell if they're good.

Simplify Moving Locally With Smart Planning

You'll be able to cut the cost of moving locally by being smart when planning. Wrapping some items with things you already have is a good idea. It helps you avoid spending too much money on packaging materials.

If you ask for a quote, you can go for someone who will serve you within your budget. Get more money-saving tips on our news page.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.