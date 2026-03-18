If you think there's a link between oral and mental health and that cosmetic dentistry can play a role in bridging the gap between these two, you're not alone; scientific studies have similar conclusions.

Some researchers believe self-esteem, a critical component of mental health, influences one's inclination to get aesthetic dental treatments. Others say there's a link between poor oral health (which could include issues that can also be cosmetic) and mental health conditions like depression.

Indeed, an article published in PubMed Central cited a study that concluded the rates of tooth loss and dental decay were higher for individuals with common mental disorders compared to the general population. It also noted how other studies have found a link between poor oral health and mental illnesses.

By understanding the relationship between oral and mental health, you can make more informed decisions by determining how and when aesthetic dentistry fits in.

What Is the Meaning of Cosmetic Dentistry?

The term "cosmetic dentistry" refers to the branch of oral care or dentistry focused on augmenting or improving the appearance of the:

Teeth

Gums

Bite

Overall smile

Many types of dentists perform cosmetic dentistry and market themselves as cosmetic dentist.

They can be general dentists who've completed and continue to undertake continuing education on cosmetic dental services. Others are prosthodontists who specialize in combining reconstructive dentistry with dental aesthetics and smile makeover solutions.

Do All Dentists Do Cosmetic Dentistry?

No, although many general dentists can perform basic cosmetic dentistry services like professional dental whitening and bonding. Still, not all have the additional training and knowledge needed to deliver more advanced procedures like:

Porcelain veneers and lumineers

Gum contouring and grafting

Full mouth rehabilitation or reconstruction

Bite alignment or teeth straightening

Dental implants

How Have Recent Studies Linked Cosmetic Dentistry With Oral and Mental Health?

More and more evidence continues to associate oral health, including its aesthetic side (i.e., the appearance of the teeth, gums, and bite), with mental health. Poor oral health and cosmetic dental flaws, for instance, show a link to low self-confidence and self-esteem, which impacts mental well-being.

Self-Esteem Influences Inclination Toward Aesthetic Dental Treatments

A study published on ResearchGate shows a significant correlation between laypeople's inclination to get cosmetic dental treatments and their self-esteem. Here are some of the key findings of the research:

Within the group that has already had previous cosmetic procedures, nearly 85% expressed interest in getting even more treatments

Close to half (47.7%) of those without previous experience also showed interest

Two in three (66.6%) of laypeople with high self-esteem displayed interest in undergoing cosmetic dentistry

Over eight in ten (82.2%) individuals with low self-esteem also showed interest

All those figures indicate that cosmetic dental treatments, so long as done right, can help boost and further improve self-esteem.

Oral Health Significantly Impacts Depression

An analysis of articles exploring the effects of oral health on depression stated that some researchers found no association. Others, however, reported a significant increase in the risk of depression with tooth loss and oral pain. It also noted that impaired oral function was a consistent factor associated with depression symptoms.

Still, at the end of the review, it concluded that oral health indeed has a significant impact on depression.

While it may seem superficial, the appearance of one's teeth, gums, bite, and overall smile is a critical component of oral health, as it serves as a window into the body's overall systemic health. Achieving optimal systemic health, however, relies on optimal mental well-being.

All that makes dental cosmetic flaws directly associated with functional and psychological health. A chipped tooth, for instance, may seem nothing more than an aesthetic concern when, in fact, it can result in permanent damage and tooth loss if left untreated.

Cosmetic Dentistry Can Serve as an Intervention for Better Mental Health

An improved smile goes beyond looking great; it can also have a profound impact on one's self-confidence and mental health, as explained by this guide exploring the services and pros of seeing a cosmetic dentist in Stamford, CT.

When you've had a well-planned, properly executed cosmetic dentistry procedure or smile makeover, you'll likely:

Feel more confident about yourself, including the way your smile looks

Have a healthier level of self-esteem and self-respect

Become more outgoing and social

All that can help you avoid isolating yourself from others and feeling lonely. Conversely, you might find yourself wanting to avoid social situations if you feel embarrassed by the way your teeth, gums, or smile look due to cosmetic dental flaws like tooth chips, stains, or crookedness.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Insurance Cover Cosmetic Dentistry?

No. Standard health and dental insurance plans usually don't cover cosmetic dentistry procedures, as insurers regard these services as "elective" or "non-essential."

There are, however, certain instances in which insurance may provide coverage for "cosmetic" procedures. An example is if a policyholder has been in an incident that resulted in one or more of their teeth sustaining trauma.

In that case, restoration with a dental crown may become "medically necessary," as the trauma can constitute an injury. Failure to treat the affected tooth/teeth may also result in further damage, infections, and even permanent tooth and bone loss.

What Is the Most Popular Cosmetic Dental Procedure?

Teeth whitening is one of, if not the most popular, cosmetic dental procedures, as it's quick, non-invasive, yields immediate results, and is inexpensive. According to ADA (American Dental Association) News, for instance, almost 20% or one in five Americans have had their teeth whitened.

Dental bonding is another popular procedure, used as an efficient and effective fix for minor tooth chips, cracks, and gaps. Veneers serve similar functions, although they can address more severe damage and camouflage more extensive staining.

Explore Cosmetic Dentistry as a Confidence Booster

With mounting evidence that oral health and wellness, including the aesthetic side of things, can impact mental health, it's time you consider addressing any concerns you may have with your teeth, gums, bite, or smile.

Through quality cosmetic dentistry services, you can start flashing that healthy, beautiful smile you've always dreamed about.

Explore our site's latest health and wellness guides or check out our top stories and local/national news coverage.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.