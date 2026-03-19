If you're a physician who wants to become a homeowner, doctor loans can help you make the transition from residency to becoming a resident of your own home by offering financing with a low to 0% down payment. With home loans for doctors, you can get financing without private mortgage insurance.

A medical doctor home loan program can be particularly helpful for physicians with outstanding student loans.

According to the Education Data Initiative, of medical school graduates in 2025, 70% have education loan debt. Nearly three in four practicing physicians also borrowed money to go to med school, and 32% still owe over $250,000.

Don't let your student debt keep burdening you. With the right doctor loan program, you can finally realize your dreams of becoming a homeowner.

Who Is Eligible for a Doctor Loan?

Doctor loans, also called physician home mortgage loans, are a type of specialized lending for doctors and other medical professionals. Eligible professionals often include:

Medical Doctors (MDs)

Osteopathic doctors or Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine (DOs)

Doctors of Veterinary Medicine (DVMs)

Doctors of Dental Surgery (DDSs)

Doctors of Medicine in Dentistry or Doctors of Dental Medicine (DMDs/DDMs)

Residents: Medical degree graduates in practice, undergoing continued training in a specific branch of medicine

Fellows: Doctors who've completed full residency programs but are undertaking additional, in-depth specialized education

Individuals eligible for doctor loans also have an employment contract and a valid license. Credit score qualifications apply, but may be lower than conventional loans.

How Does a Doctor Loan Work?

Doctor loans work just like typical mortgage loans; borrowers secure financing to purchase a home. Many traditional banks, credit unions, and specialized lenders offer these programs to specific types of medical professionals.

How Can Doctor Loans Help You Transition From Residency to Homeownership?

The basic function of doctor loans is similar to that of traditional mortgages (i.e., to finance the purchase of a home). However, several critical differences may make them a better choice for qualifying medical professionals.

Here are some ways a doctor loan can help you finally make that transition from residency to being a resident of your very own home.

Low to No Minimum Down Payment Required

Many traditional mortgages require a down payment, with 20% being the standard, as noted by Investopedia. Lenders who implement this rule will still qualify borrowers who can't meet the 20% down payment requirement, but they'll require the borrower to get private mortgage insurance (PMI).

PMI protects the lender, not the borrower, and can significantly increase the overall cost of a mortgage.

The good news is that specialized financial institutions require little to no down payment with their physician mortgage loans. If you want to, you can use the money you've saved up toward paying off your medical student debt instead.

No Private Mortgage Insurance Required

Conventional home lenders usually require borrowers who can only make a down payment of under 20% to purchase PMI. PMI is a specialized type of insurance that protects the lender's best interests, covering their losses if the borrower defaults.

Consumer advisory and finance platform NerdWallet cited data from the Urban Institute's Housing Finance Policy Center stating that the average annual cost of PMI for a conventional home loan can be anywhere from 0.46% to 1.5% of the original loan amount. It also varies based on a borrower's credit score.

Given those rates, the cost of PMI on a $500,000 mortgage could run anywhere from $2,300 to $7,500 per year or about $192 to $625 a month. PMI won't last as long as the mortgage, but you'd have to keep paying it until you reach a certain point in the loan.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, PMI automatically gets cancelled once you've reached the midpoint of your mortgage loan's term or after your principal balance has gone down to only 78% of the original value of the property.

Fortunately, you won't have to worry about PMI if you qualify for a physician mortgage loan, as most reputable lenders waive this requirement.

Approval Based on Employment Contract

With conventional mortgage loans, one of the primary requirements is proof of stable income (e.g., pay stubs, tax returns, or W-2 forms). Doctor loans, on the other hand, won't require you to submit the same documents.

In most cases, physician mortgage lenders qualify borrowers based on their employment contract. Thanks to this relaxed lending standard, you may be able to close on your home before your first day as an attending physician.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Doctor Loans a Good Idea?

While physician mortgage loans are not for every medical professional out there, they can be a good idea if you're a new physician who's in or about to start a high-income, stable job but still has considerable medical student debt and limited savings.

Remember: Doctor loans require little to no down payment and no PMI. You can therefore use the money you'd have otherwise spent on these to pay down or pay off your student debt instead.

Some doctors who take on physician mortgage loans have the cash, but wish to preserve it for liquidity, with common reasons being they want to buy into a medical practice or invest it into retirement accounts.

Are There Any Disadvantages to Physician Mortgage Loans?

Although doctor loans present many benefits and advantages over conventional mortgage loans, they also have a few cons, the primary of which is a higher interest rate.

Physician mortgage loans are typically adjustable-rate mortgages. They often have a low starting rate, which increases considerably after the initial "promotional" period.

The adjustable interest rate of doctor loans poses the risk of having a higher overall cost compared to conventional loans. There's the risk of being underwater (negative equity), too, given that these loans require no to low down payments.

Explore Doctor Loans as One Way to Homeownership

Doctor loans can help medical professionals, including residents and fellows, become homeowners by offering mortgage financing programs with little to no down payment and no PMI required. They also have contract-based approval, making their overall lending standards even more relaxed.

Just remember that they can have higher interest rates in the long run, so make sure you explore all your other available mortgage options before settling on a physician mortgage loan.

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