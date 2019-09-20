Links on People 2 People: September 21 & 22

- Families recovering in the Bahamas will now have access to critical medical supplies. The nonprofit Medshare is joining Channel 2's Convoy of Care and encouraging you to help donate desperately needed supplies.
- Hands On Atlanta week brings together thousands of volunteers to tackle community projects across the metro area. There are so many ways you can get involved to help your neighbors October 5-12.
- A local baby supply bank needs more diapers to help struggling parents care for their children. You can donate diapers September 21-29 at drop off locations around Metro Atlanta.
