Join WSB-TV as we race in Jovita Moore’s memory, support brain tumor patients and families on May 11

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The National Brain Tumor Society is hosting a 5K walk/run to raise awareness and funds to support the needs of brain tumor patients and their families.

It’s a cause that is close to the hearts of the WSB-TV family.

Channel 2′s Jovita Moore died in Oct. 2021 after a battle with glioblastoma, the most common type of brain cancer. At this time, there is no cure for glioblastoma, only treatments to slow it down.

Last year, the NBTS hosted the first annual Georgia Brain Tumor Walk & Race at the Battery Atlanta in Jovita’s memory. The 5K race will return this year at the Battery on Saturday, May 11.

The NBTS expects hundreds of participants and volunteers to participate in the event. The race is open to the public and registration can be completed on its website here. You can also join Team WSB-TV here.

Can’t make it out on May 11? Starting this year, you can be a virtual participant and donate to the cause.

More information on how to register, the organization’s research and support services can be found here.

In addition to brain tumor walk and race, Cox Media Group set up a scholarship fund in memory of Jovita through the National Association of Black Journalists. More information on how to donate to the scholarship can be found here.

Channel 2 Action News honors Jovita Moore by renaming news studio in her honor On Friday, officials with Channel 2 Action News and Cox Media Group renamed the WSB-TV news studio to the Jovita Moore Memorial News Studio.

