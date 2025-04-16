Braves Foundation volunteers help beautify local park ahead of Earth Day

DECATUR, Ga. — Volunteers with the Atlanta Braves Foundation, Coors and Hands on Atlanta are leading off the celebrations ahead of next week’s Earth Day.

Channel 2′s Lori Wilson was there on Tuesday as the volunteers gathered at Legacy Park in Decatur.

The 77-acre space that used to be a home for children is now home to 18 nonprofits. Madeleine Henner is Legacy Decatur’s executive director.

“A lot of my job is emails... I’m in my office and I don’t have time to weed and to plant and to get these things started,” Henner said.

That’s why the Braves care initiative is such a big deal.

“We have about 50 volunteers from our Braves front office,” Braves Vice President of Community Affairs Danielle Bedasse said. “I think it’s really important to be out in community ... for the community to see Braves care.”

For these volunteers who were literally in the weeds, it was an opportunity to give back and impact an entire community outside, miles away from Truist Park.

“With these volunteers, we’re able to make a huge difference in a very quick amount of time ... and then we’re able to sustain.”

It’s quick work that will have a lasting impact: winning in the community and of course on the field.

