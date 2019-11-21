Links mentioned on People 2 People

June 10 and June 11
June 3 and June 4
May 13 and May 14
April 1 and 2
Feb. 25 and Feb. 26
- https://www.donorschoose.org/
- https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/research/academic-program/stemstudentchallenge/
Feb. 11 and Feb. 12
Feb. 4 and Feb. 5
Jan. 28 and Jan. 29
Dec. 17 and Dec. 18
Dec. 10 and Dec. 11
Nov. 26 and Nov. 27
Nov. 19 and Nov. 20
Oct. 28 and Oct. 29
Oct. 8 and Oct. 9
- Joesph & Evelyn Lowery Institute
- A Black/African American’s Guide to Pancreas Disease
- Lupus/Nephritis Events
September 17 and 18
September 3 and 4
- The National Pancreas Foundation
- The John R. Lewis Legacy Institute
- Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia
- Georgia Make-A-Wish
August 27 and 28
Family 2 Family special: Georgia Game Changers
August 6 and 7
July 30 and July 31
July 23 and July 24
July 16 and July 17
July 9 and June 10
June 24 and June 25
June 17 and June 18
June 11 and 12
May 28 and 29
May 7 and 8
April 23 and 24
April 16 and 17
March 26 and 27
Feb. 26 and 27
Feb. 19 and 20
Feb. 12 and 13
Jan. 29 and 30
- Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students
- Low-Income Energy assistance program
- Without-Regard Symphony
- Douglas County Community Service Board
- Kroger Vaccine scheduling
- Dementia Spotlight Foundation
Jan. 15 and 16