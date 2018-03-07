Water main break shuts down Buford Hwy. in DeKalb County

A water main break has Buford Highway (Hwy. 13) closed in both directions in DeKalb County.
The main break is north of Interstate 285.
We have a photographer at the scene for live reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
#TRAVELADVISORY 5am Doraville: Water main break has Buford Hwy (Hwy 13) shut down north of I-285. LIVE team coverage all morning @wsbtv @wsbradio #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/8FmDkGPWvi— Mark McKay (@mckayWSB) March 7, 2018
You are looking at newly formed Lake Doraville! A huge water main break has flooded Buford Highway just north of I-285 in DeKalb Co. #ATLtraffic #wsbtv #LakeDoraville pic.twitter.com/J8PMqXu9q6— Mark Arum (@MarkArum) March 7, 2018
