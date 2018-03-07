  • Water main break shuts down Buford Hwy. in DeKalb County

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    A water main break has Buford Highway (Hwy. 13) closed in both directions in DeKalb County.

    The  main break is north of Interstate 285.

    We have a photographer at the scene for live reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

