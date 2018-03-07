0 Schools, hospitals, government offices impacted by massive water main break

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A major water main break is impacting services across DeKalb County, which is under a boil water advisory.

Among the many schools, hospitals and government offices impacted, Channel 2 Action News has learned DeKalb Medical is rescheduling elective surgeries, City Schools of Decatur are closed and DeKalb County schools are dismissing early, along with Emory University.

Minute-by-minute coverage:

9:50 a.m.: The DeKalb Medical Wellness Center is closed for the day.

9:46 a.m.: Due to the impact from this morning’s water main break along Buford Highway in Doraville, ALL DeKalb County Board of Health locations are now CLOSED for the day.

9:42 a.m.: City Hall in the city of Brookhaven is closing early due to the water main break.

City Hall to close at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 7, due to water main break; Planning Commission meeting cancelled https://t.co/1VX9OoovS7 via @Nextdoor — City of Brookhaven (@BrookhavenGaGov) March 7, 2018

9:38 a.m.: DeKalb County Courthouse, including Board of Equalization and Clerk of Superior Court, will close at Noon on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 due to water main break.

9:30 a.m.: Emory University will close at 10 a.m. today due to a major water main break in DeKalb County that has impacted Druid Hills campus operations. The low/no-water situation has not affected the Yerkes Gwinnett or Oxford College campuses, which remain open.

Today’s closing applies only to staff on the University’s Druid Hill campus. Emory Healthcare employees should refer to the EHC intranet and to emails from Emory Healthcare for information on operations and procedures. — Emory University (@EmoryUniversity) March 7, 2018

9:18 a.m.: The DeKalb campus and the Starnes Athletic Training Center at Georgia Piedmont Technical College will open at noon.

The South DeKalb campus will remain open.

9:16 a.m.: All DeKalb library branches are scheduled to open at 11 a.m. due to water outages or low water pressure at some locations.

“However, further delay is possible if water issues are still unresolved later this morning,” library officials said in a statement.

9:15 a.m.: The Atlanta office of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services is closed today, the agency announced. Appointments are being rescheduled.

9 a.m.: The DeKalb County Emergency Operation Center is open.

ATTN: The DeKalb County Emergency Operation Center is open to coordinate with agencies and departments while repairs are underway at the large water main break on Buford Highway. — DeKalb County, GA (@ItsInDeKalb) March 7, 2018

8:53 a.m.: City Schools of Decatur are now closed due to a massive water main break.

8:50 a.m.: DeKalb County’s offices in downtown Decatur are closed and without water. Today’s Board of Commissioners meeting is canceled.

8 a.m.: All campuses in the DeKalb County School District will release early on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, due to the impact of a water main break.

Early release times are as follows:

• Elementary schools – 10 a.m.

• High schools – 11:15 a.m.

• Middle schools- 12:15 p.m.

7:04 a.m.: Water pressure at DeKalb Medical is low. The hospital posted this message on Facebook:

“Due to a county water main break, water pressure is low right now. Patient safety is always (our) number one priority and please be aware that we have measures in place to keep our current patients safe! However, elective surgeries scheduled for later today will be rescheduled. We will keep you updated.”

