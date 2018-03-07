Scattered, smothered and dry: Waffle House brings out infamous "no water" menu

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Waffle House is the tried-and-true go-to restaurant for most people in the south.
Many have taken refuge to the famous, Georgia-based 24-hour diner during many extreme weather events.
Related Headlines
But when it comes to a water outage, the restaurant still continues to turn out delicious foods, but only on a limited menu.
Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum -- a huge Waffle House fan -- received the rare "no water" menu from one location in DeKalb County Wednesday morning after spending hours covering the massive water main break for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
We're continuing to cover the impacts of the massive water main break throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News
The limited menu features many familiar items, but leaves out its famous eggs, waffles and hash browns:
- 1/4 lb. Angus Hamburger
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
- Sausage Sandwich
- Grilled Ham Sandwich
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich
- Sausage Biscuit
How bad is the water main break in DeKalb County? @WaffleHouse is breaking out the infamous “no water” menu. pic.twitter.com/NDb0RiLFM0— Mark Arum (@MarkArum) March 7, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}