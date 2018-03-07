  • Scattered, smothered and dry: Waffle House brings out infamous "no water" menu

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Waffle House is the tried-and-true go-to restaurant for most people in the south. 

    Many have taken refuge to the famous, Georgia-based 24-hour diner during many extreme weather events.

    But when it comes to a water outage, the restaurant still continues to turn out delicious foods, but only on a limited menu. 

    Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum -- a huge Waffle House fan -- received the rare "no water" menu from one location in DeKalb County Wednesday morning after spending hours covering the massive water main break for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    The limited menu features many familiar items, but leaves out its famous eggs, waffles and hash browns:

    • 1/4 lb. Angus Hamburger
    • Grilled Chicken Sandwich
    • Sausage Sandwich
    • Grilled Ham Sandwich
    • Grilled Cheese Sandwich
    • Sausage Biscuit

