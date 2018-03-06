Men accused of selling ‘extremely dangerous' Fentanyl-laced pills in Buckhead

ROSWELL - Two men are facing charges they were selling powerful, potentially deadly painkillers across metro Atlanta.
According to a federal criminal complaint obtained by Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik, Roswell Police identified Hubert Nathans as a dealer of Roxycodone pills laced with Fentanyl.
We're learning about the surveillance operation that led to the arrests, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4
Authorities were also able to track down the alleged supplier, Edward Colton, in Buckhead.
Agents found "11 baggies" of the pills, with 50 pills in each bag.
The director of the Georgia Poison Control Center called the pills "extremely dangerous" and an "important find."
FEDS: Men were selling Fentanyl-laced pills in Metro Atlanta. Starting at 4, how the investigation led to hundreds of pills. pic.twitter.com/KTlKAlvrmw— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) March 6, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}