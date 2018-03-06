  • Men accused of selling ‘extremely dangerous' Fentanyl-laced pills in Buckhead

    By: Mike Petchenik

    Updated:

    ROSWELL - Two men are facing charges they were selling powerful, potentially deadly painkillers across metro Atlanta.

    According to a federal criminal complaint obtained by Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik, Roswell Police identified Hubert Nathans as a dealer of Roxycodone pills laced with Fentanyl.

    We're learning about the surveillance operation that led to the arrests, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 

    Authorities were also able to track down the alleged supplier, Edward Colton, in Buckhead. 

    Agents found "11 baggies" of the pills, with 50 pills in each bag.       

    The director of the Georgia Poison Control Center called the pills "extremely dangerous" and an "important find."

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Men accused of selling ‘extremely dangerous' Fentanyl-laced pills in Buckhead

  • Headline Goes Here

    Reward increases in search for missing CDC worker

  • Headline Goes Here

    63-year-old critically injured after fight over handicap parking spot

  • Headline Goes Here

    Could Tex McIver murder trial be moved? Judge says it's possible

  • Headline Goes Here

    Drivers said their cars were damaged by watery gasoline