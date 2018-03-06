5 charged with murder after man jumps to his death during home invasion

ATLANTA - Five men are now facing murder charges in the death of a man who jumped from his third-floor apartment balcony escaping a home invasion.
Jose Greer, who lived at the Skylofts on Oak Street in southwest Atlanta, was at home in Dec. 2015 when several men kicked down the front door.
Greer’s brother told Channel 2 Action News that the 51-year-old quickly ran to his balcony and jumped 30 feet down. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died hours later.
Police said the crew ransacked the condo as if they were looking for something special, but ended up leaving with little.
Ernest Greer believed the home invaders intended to break into another unit.
“I think it was a mistake; that these guys broke into the wrong place,” he said.
Ernest Greer told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that his brother, a divorced father, led a quiet life, serving the community, including the 100 Black Men of Atlanta organization.
“(He took) me from being an average person, and made me better than I ever thought I could be,” Ernest Greer said about his brother.
On Monday, the state charged Fredrick Clark, Vas Coleman, Maxx Pritchett, Mark Spencer and Lil’Che Stafford with murder and burglary.
If convicted, each defendant may be sentenced to life in prison.
