GBI investigates deputy-involved shooting in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - A confrontation with sheriff deputies lead to gunfire and a person shot, officials told Channel 2 Action News.
The shooting happened late Monday night on West Lakeview Drive and Bar J Road at the West Lakeview Estates in Carroll County.
Capt. Jeff Richards told Channel 2's Darryn Moore a deputy shot someone. Richards said the deputy was not hurt but referred all questions to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
We're on the scene gathering more information for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Suspect shot after multi-state chase ends in metro Atlanta
- Family: 2-year-old dies after mirror falls on her inside shoe store
- Nor'easter uncovers Revolutionary War era ship wreck in Maine
#BREAKING The @GBI_GA is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Carroll County. @DarrynMooreWSB is on the scene gathering details for a live report on Channel 2 Action News This Morning at 4:30 am. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/FOrCCdQ79n— Shelitha (@shelisapphire77) March 6, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}