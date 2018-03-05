Nor'easter uncovers Revolutionary War era ship wreck in Maine

YORK, Maine - An old shipwreck resurfaced in Maine during this weekend’s nor’easter.
The skeleton of a rarely seen Revolutionary War era boat was revealed after high surf washed enough sand away from Short Sands Beach.
According to Seacoast Online, the wreck is washed clear every several years when a major coastal storm brings enough beach erosion.
York police posted pictures of the wreck to Facebook Monday showing a little glimpse of history.
A story from another recent uncovering of the shipwreck indicates it has been mapped and logged by the Maine Historical Preservation Commission as archeological site ME 497-004, Seacoast Online reported.
