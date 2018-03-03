0 Family: 2-year-old dies after mirror falls on her

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A 2-year-old girl has died after a freak accident inside a Payless Shoe Store.

The incident happened Friday night inside the store along Highway 85 in Riverdale.

The family of 2-year-old Ifrah Siddique gathered around the store’s parking lot Saturday afternoon.

“You wouldn’t really expect it. We are all in the state of shock," the girl’s cousin, Aqib Iftkhar, told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen.

