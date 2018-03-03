Family: 2-year-old dies after mirror falls on her

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A 2-year-old girl has died after a freak accident inside a Payless Shoe Store.
The incident happened Friday night inside the store along Highway 85 in Riverdale.
We speak with a woman who works next door to the Payless and tried to help, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
The family of 2-year-old Ifrah Siddique gathered around the store’s parking lot Saturday afternoon.
“You wouldn’t really expect it. We are all in the state of shock," the girl’s cousin, Aqib Iftkhar, told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen.
Siddique’s mother and father were too distraught to talk Saturday.
Iftkhar said the little girl and her mother went to the store Friday evening to buy new shoes when an unsecured mirror suddenly fell on Ifrah. The girl died an hour after being taken to the hospital.
“We want to make sure this doesn’t happen again for anybody. We don’t want to see another kid get into this,” Iftkhar said.
Pozen contacted Payless Shoes for a comment on this story but was told they had no comment at this time.
Police tell me This little girl died from injuries sustained from a mirror @PaylessInsider in Riverdale fell on her. We’re speaking to her family at 6. #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/VBjcWcj2C5— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) March 3, 2018
It appears a window company is outside @PaylessInsider in Riverdale. This is where police tell me a little girl died after a mirror inside the store fell on her. I reached out to @PaylessInsider and was told they have no comment at this time. Hear from the family at 6. #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/HK3t6hInlH— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) March 3, 2018
