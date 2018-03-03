Family of man accused of killing son say he should have been in jail before incident

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of killing his 5-year-old son appeared in court Friday.
Detectives went over what was found in a house the day, police say, Montrais Boyd killed his son Montrais Jr. and tried to bury him in the backyard.
Police said the boy was staying with his grandmother in DeKalb County when Boyd and the child's mother unexpectedly showed up from California last week.
At one point, the mother and grandmother left the father at home with his son and three other children.
Police said that's when the father used a knife to kill the child. Boyd has been charged with malice murder.
Police dashcam video shows Boyd being arrested after a high-speed chase in Arizona a year ago, with that same son in the back seat of his car.
We're talking to Boyd's aunt about why she says he shouldn't have been let go, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}