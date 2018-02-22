  • 5-year-old killed in DeKalb County; Police ID father as suspect

    By: Carl Willis

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police say they are investigating a homicide involving a child. 

    The incident happened on Rocky Pine Drive in DeKalb County. 

    Police told Channel 2's Carl Willis that a father killed his 5-year-old son. Other children were said to be home at the time as well. 

    Investigators told Willis the child was staying with a grandmother. The parents returned unannounced from California.

    Officers said while the mother and grandmother were out of the house, the father then killed the boy.

    The mother is said to be cooperating with investigators.

