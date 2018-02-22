DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police say they are investigating a homicide involving a child.
The incident happened on Rocky Pine Drive in DeKalb County.
Police told Channel 2's Carl Willis that a father killed his 5-year-old son. Other children were said to be home at the time as well.
We'll have the latest on this developing story in a LIVE report on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
Investigators told Willis the child was staying with a grandmother. The parents returned unannounced from California.
Officers said while the mother and grandmother were out of the house, the father then killed the boy.
The mother is said to be cooperating with investigators.
DeKalb County Police on the scene where they say a 5 year old boy was murdered by his father. Other children were in the home but were not physically injured. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/BZVIjzHw0S— Carl Willis (@CarlWillisWSB) February 22, 2018
Police say parents came from California unannounced to visit their five year old son who lived with his grandmother. While the mother and grandmother were out of the house police say the father killed the boy. The mother is cooperating and is not a suspect. pic.twitter.com/6g3rNOgkDO— Carl Willis (@CarlWillisWSB) February 22, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}