Former teacher sentenced for having relationship with student

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A former high school teacher and UGA star player was sentenced to prison after he convicted of sexually assaulting a former student.
Mikey Henderson was charged in 2017 after allegations emerged he had a two-and-a-half-year relationship with a then-16-year-old girl.
A judge told the former Parkview High School teacher he condemned him to a "life of living with his actions." Henderson was sentenced to 20 years, but only five years to serve.
Henderson, who is from Gwinnett County and attended Buford High school, played football for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2003-2007.
