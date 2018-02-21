  • Among the cast of Black Panther is a 91-year-old Atlanta actress

    By: Nefertiti Jaquez

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The biggest movie out right now was filmed right here in Atlanta and among the stars is a local woman who got ready for her acting closeup at age 88.

    Now, 91, Dorothy Steele has a handful of credits but Marvel's newest blockbuster, Black Panther, is her latest and first big feature film. 

    In it, she plays a tribe leader in the fictional land of Wakanda.

    The film has been a record-breaking success and pop culture phenomenon. The film grossed $192 million for the three-day weekend and up to $218 million for the four-day Presidents Day weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

    Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez spoke to Steel about her experience making the film and its success on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.

    RELATED STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories