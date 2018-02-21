3 arrested after children found with flea bites in Clayton County home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Three people, who were initially wanted on outstanding warrants, were arrested on child cruelty charges after four children were found with flea bites, Clayton County authorities said.
Nicole Tarney Hunter, 26, Chantrell Marlon Mitchell, 33, and Michael Gamal Mitchell, 58, remained in the Clayton County jail Tuesday night, according to records.
Police officers and sheriff’s office deputies went to serve a warrant on Fairway Pointe Drive in Riverdale when they noticed insect bites on four children between the ages of 4 and 7, according to a release.
They were initially told the bites were from mosquitoes, but officials eventually determined they were from fleas, the release stated.
The Division of Family and Children Services took custody of the children. Hunter, Chantrell Mitchell and Michael Mitchell also face a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The arrests were made during an operation targeting suspects with outstanding warrants, authorities said. Twenty-four people were arrested in that operation.
