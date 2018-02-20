0 Sheriff's officials release mugshot of woman accused in neighborhood arson

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are giving us a first look at the woman charged with 14 counts of arson after a fire destroyed or damaged 20 homes in a Paulding County neighborhood.

Adrienne Satterly, 41, of Hiram, has been charged with 14 counts of first-degree arson and three counts of aggravated animal cruelty. Channel 2' Action News obtained her mugshot from the Paulding County Sheriff's Office early Tuesday morning.

An investigation by state arson investigators and the Hiram Police Department alleges that Satterly started a fire inside her home on Feb. 18, which ultimately spread to 19 separate homes in the Greystone Subdivision.

The fire destroyed four homes, two sustained significant damage, and 14 other homes suffered varying degrees of heat and smoke damage. The fire was reported at 3:25 a.m., authorities said.

"This suspect committed a heinous act that threatened the lives of her neighbors and our first responders," said Deputy Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Jay Florence. "I commend the efforts of the fire investigators and detectives who worked on this case."

The warrants were executed overnight by the Hiram Police Department. Satterly is currently being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond.

First-degree arson is a felony with a penalty of one to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $50,000.

Residents had to rush to safety from the fast-moving fire at the Hiram subdivision on Rosemont Court.

Neighbors said they ran out of their homes with almost nothing but their lives.

“I lost my two dogs, which is the hardest thing because material things can be replaced. But my dogs is my… that breaks my heart,” neighbor Auzalea Godfrey said.

Residents said she gave them no warning.

