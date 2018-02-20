Body wrapped in plastic found by sanitation workers

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after a man’s body was found wrapped in plastic Tuesday morning.
The grisly discovery was made by sanitation workers near Warriors Path and Flat Shoals Road in DeKalb County.
DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News that the body “wasn’t out there very long.”
Authorities have not yet identified the victim.
We are talking with police about the details of the discovery, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
