0 Famed Christian evangelist Billy Graham dies at age 99

CHARLOTTE, NC - Longtime American Christian Evangelist Billy Graham has died at age 99, ABC News was learned.

Graham was the spiritual advisor to generations of Americans and presidents, from Harry Truman to Barack Obama.

Graham died at his home this morning, the spokesman said.

A son of the south Billy Frank Graham grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He milked cows on his family's dairy farm, and delivered that milk in these bottles after school. At age 16, he dedicated himself to God and began a lifelong journey that would touch millions.

Graham held "crusades" across the globe, preaching to more than 210 million people, more than any other human ever.

Two of those crusades were held here in Atlanta, the first in 1973, the last in 1994 when tens of thousands of people, including president Jimmy Carter packed the Georgia Dome for a week.

Graham's final crusade in 2005 was in New York City, the same place as his first one. At 87 years old, his body was weaker, but his message was strong.

“The only bright horizon I see today is the coming again of Christ. I believe He is coming back,” Graham said.

President Carter joined two other presidents in Charlotte in May of 2007 for the dedication of the Billy Graham Library. His wife of more than 60 years was too sick to join him, but he did speak of her.

