Former President Jimmy Carter releases statement on Billy Graham's death

Former President Jimmy Carter issued a statement Wednesday saying he was deeply saddened to hear of the death of Evangelist Billy Graham.

Graham died at his home Wednesday morning. He was 99.

“Rosalynn and I are deeply saddened to learn of the death of The Reverend Billy Graham,” the statement said. “Tirelessly spreading a message of fellowship and hope, he shaped the spiritual lives of tens of millions of people worldwide. Broad-minded, forgiving, and humble in his treatment of others, he exemplified the life of Jesus Christ by constantly reaching out for opportunities to serve. He had an enormous influence on my own spiritual life, and I was pleased to count Reverend Graham among my advisors and friends.”

Graham was a longtime American Christian Evangelist who traveled across the country. He was the spiritual advisor to generations of Americans and presidents, from Harry Truman to Barack Obama

Graham held "crusades" across the globe, preaching to more than 210 million people, more than any other human ever.

Two of those crusades were held here in Atlanta, the first in 1973, the last in 1994 when tens of thousands of people, including president Jimmy Carter packed the Georgia Dome for a week.

In May of 2007, President Carter joined two other presidents in Charlotte for the dedication of the Billy Graham Library.

