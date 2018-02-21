  • Billy Graham quotes: He made Christian principles accessible to millions

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Evangelist Billy Graham died Wednesday at age 99 at his North Carolina home.

    Graham, who preached Christianity to millions around the world, was also a confidant of U.S. presidents from Dwight Eisenhower to George W. Bush.

    Here are some quotes from the man who became known as “America’s Pastor.”  

    • The greatest legacy one can pass on to one's children and grandchildren is not money or other material things accumulated in one's life, but rather a legacy of character and faith.
    • Each life is made up of mistakes and learning, waiting and growing, practicing patience and being persistent.
    • No matter how prepared you think you are for the death of a loved one, it still comes as a shock, and it still hurts very deeply.
    • Believers, look up - take courage. The angels are nearer than you think.
    • Being a Christian is more than just an instantaneous conversion - it is a daily process whereby you grow to be more and more like Christ.
    • When wealth is lost, nothing is lost; when health is lost, something is lost; when character is lost, all is lost.
    • My home is in Heaven. I'm just traveling through this world.
    • Courage is contagious. When a brave man takes a stand, the spines of others are often stiffened.
    • God has given us two hands, one to receive with and the other to give with.
    • A child who is allowed to be disrespectful to his parents will not have true respect for anyone.
    • God proved His love on the Cross. When Christ hung, and bled, and died, it was God saying to the world, ’I love you.’
    • I've read the last page of the Bible. It's all going to turn out all right.
    • God will prepare everything for our perfect happiness in heaven, and if it takes my dog being there, I believe he'll be there.
    • Nothing can bring a real sense of security into the home except true love.

    Evangelist Billy Graham speaks to over 100,000 Berliners at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany. Graham, who transformed American religious life through his preaching and activism, has died.
    Werner Kreusch/AP

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories