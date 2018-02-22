0 College student warning others after she was kidnapped from grocery store

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - A college student is speaking out and sharing her story to warn others after she was kidnapped from a grocery store parking lot.

The University of West Georgia student said she went to a Kroger in Carrollton to get some tea one night in September.

The victim's warning after she says this could happen to anyone, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.

She said she was walking out of the store when a man approached her and asked if she had a lighter.

The woman said she told him no and continued to her car.

When she got to the car, she said the man came up behind her, pulled out a knife and forced her into the car. The victim said the man drove toward Atlanta. She said she was able to text her boyfriend, who alerted police to her location.

Police tracked the phone to an Ansley Park location. An officer spotted the vehicle and chased it to an apartment complex, where the driver crashed into several cars before running off.

Police later arrested a suspect, Timothy Wilson, 28.

5 months after police say — she was forced into her car outside of a grocery store, kidnapped then raped - a local college student is speaking out about her ordeal. She’s telling her story because she wants other women to know this could happen to anyone. Her story @ 11 @wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/BUcBKK53m6 — Nefertiti Jáquez (@NefertitiWSB) February 22, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.