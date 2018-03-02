Woman found dead in possible homicide in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are investigating a woman's death as a possible homicide in unincorporated Norcross.
The woman was found dead early Friday on Phil Niekro Parkway near Beaver Ruin Road, Gwinnett police Cpl. Wilbert Rundles said.
We’re working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
