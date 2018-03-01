Lt. Gov. ready for showdown over Delta jet fuel tax break

ATLANTA - Georgia lawmakers passed the big income tax overhaul bill Thursday without the controversial Delta jet fuel tax break.
There's a political showdown brewing between Gov. Nathan Deal and Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle.
After Delta ended its discounts for members of the National Rifle Association, Cagle led the charge to strip the jet fuel tax break out of the income tax bill.
Deal said that he worries the move sent the wrong message to corporations looking to move to Georgia. Deal said Wednesday he would sign the income tax cuts, but called his desire to bring the jet fuel tax breaks back "non-negotiable."
He believes they're needed to keep Georgia competitive with airports around the country.
#Breaking The House just approved the Comprehensive Income Tax Overhaul Bill. So now it goes to the Governor's desk. He already said he would sign it. pic.twitter.com/bAER20N6En— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) March 1, 2018
